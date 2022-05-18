This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Take the SAT

Ever wonder where all that knowledge from high school went? You know, like the ability to solve an equation using the Pythagorean Theorem or remembering what elements go where on the Periodic Table? Well, now you can test yourself to see if any of that old information is still there, and even win $1000 doing it with the Post-High School SAT Challenge.

The folks over at Learner, a virtual tutoring company, want to see how adults perform on the SAT in comparison to high school students. To do so, the company is hiring someone to help measure if all that juicy high school info has been lost or is just locked away somewhere.

The one selected adult will take a multiple-choice SAT exam, which will technically be a practice exam because Learner isn't permitted to administer the official SAT. The chosen test taker will only have to take the SAT math, reading, and writing & language portions of the exam.

There are other several great things about this challenge besides the fact that the test taker won’t have to write an essay. You'll be given $1,000 just to take the SAT. Even if your score is below 1060, which College Board says is the average SAT score, you will still get your money. This SAT test can also be taken from home, so you can put your knowledge to the test in your sweats.

To do the Post-High School SAT Challenge, all you need to do is apply to the challenge on Learner’s website. Applications are open now through June 6, 2022.