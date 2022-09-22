Get Paid $20,000 to Taste Test the Best Tacos in the United States

Yelp is looking for its very own Taco Trailblazer, to help create the Yelp Taco Trail across the top-rated taco spots in the US. All you have to do in the role is spend four months making videos and blog posts about all the tacos you are trying.

The chosen Taco Trailblazer will be compensated $20,000 for their time. Between November 1, 2022 and February 29, 2023, this person will need to film three videos per month and create a total of three blog posts throughout that time period.

To apply for the role, you will need to record a video between 30 and 60 seconds long that shows why you should be chosen as the Taco Trailblazer. Additionally, you will need to submit a link to a Yelp collection that you've created. The collection must have at least five businesses on the list. The video, application, and Yelp collection will be used to judge your love for local businesses, taco tasting talent, and overall social media presence.

In order to qualify, you must be at least 21 years old and reside in the continental US, and you'll need to submit your application on or before October 4, 2022. The person selected to be the trailblazer will be notified by October 19, 2022. You can find the complete contest rules and guidelines here.

Head to Trailblazer.yelp.com to enter the contest.