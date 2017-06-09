StubHub Will Pay You $5,000 to Snap and Instagram Summer Music Festivals

If you already plan to spend the summer flooding your friends’ timelines with gratuitous music festival photos like it’s your job, you might as well get paid for it, right? Turns out that you actually can, thanks to an actual job that will pay you thousands of dollars, get you into some of the biggest music festivals, and cover all of your travel expenses this summer. All you have to do is post about your wild, bass-filled experience on social media. Really.
StubHub, the live event ticket reseller, is seeking a sage social media master who will spend a month chronicling their experiences at six big-time music festivals across the country like Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and others, with daily updates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, according to the official job description. You'd basically act as the company's brand ambassador at the events and wear the fancy title of FestivalPro. But best of all, StubHub will pay you $5,000, provide your festival passes, and cover your expenses... all for posting photos and videos on social. So, um, duh.
Here's what your month-long adventure will look like if you get the job, according to StubHub:
May 19: Travel to Alabama and meet StubHub team.
May 20-22: Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, AL
May 23 or 24: VIP tour of StubHub headquarters in San Francisco, CA
May 27-29: Bottlerock Napa Valley in Napa, CA
June 3-5: Governors Ball in New York, NY
June 9-12: CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN
June 9-12: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN
June 16-19: Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE
To apply for the loud and sweaty summer dream job, follow the instructions on listed on StubHub's website (HERE) and submit your application before the deadline on April 29th at 11:59pm PDT. Basically, all you have to do is share you best music festival photo on Instagram or Twitter with @StubHub, the tags #FestivalPro and #contests, and a brief explanation for why they should choose you. You'll also have to fill out an application form and read the official rules, both of which you can find right here. StubHub said any music-loving social media master can apply, as long as you're at least 18 years-old and a US citizen.
A spokesman for StubHub said the brand ambassador will be chosen and notified on May 2nd, and will be officially announced via social media on May 6th. That should give you plenty of time to pick up some new tank tops, sunglasses, party favors, a fresh snapback, and at least one portable iPhone charger. You're gonna need it.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist