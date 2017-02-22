This Company Will Pay You to Travel Europe for Six Months

The only thing better than a six-month vacation is getting paid to go on a six-month vacation. That's what one company is offering right now.

European travel company Busabout is hiring two lucky souls to laze about Europe stopping at bars, landmarks, tourist traps, restaurants, parties, and everything in between. They're looking for "two travel addicts" who want to turn being on vacation into a job. They'll take the positions of brand ambassador and video producer.

The job description says the pair will take "idyllic strolls along the Seine, visiting ancient castles in the Czech Republic and climbing to the top of Europe in the Swiss Alps" and they'll sail "the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic coast, island-hopping [their] way to the most stunning Greek sunset, partying it up in Ibiza & having a stein (or three) at Oktoberfest!"