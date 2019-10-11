You Can Get Paid to Take a 9-Day Trip Through Greece

Searching for summer 2020 plans? Look no further: Unforgettable Greece, a subsidiary of vacation company Unforgettable Cruises, is looking for a pair of travelers to go on a nine day-long excursion through Greece, free of charge. I mean, not only is it free -- you'll get paid a little over $630 to do this.
What's the catch? Unforgettable Greece wants you to document your sailing experiences in Santorini and roams through ruins in Athens on Instagram. Seems easy enough, as we're all obsessively documenting our food and travel experiences already.
The nine-day long tour of Greece will take you through Athens, Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete; all accommodations and transfers are included. In fact, there will even be guided tours and experiences, like a cooking class and jeep tour, that you can participate in. The best part? If you win this competition, you'll get to bring someone along too. Talk about romance.
To enter for a chance to go to Greece next summer, simply upload your best travel photos, tag @UnforgettableGreece, and use the hashtag #Unforgettableinstagrammer in your caption. The travel company is looking for those interested in combining a love of travel and photography into a memorable, well-documented trip -- so make sure your page is public.
This competition runs until November 15, so start uploading your best #Travelgrams in hopes of swimming in Mykonos's stunningly blue water a couple months down the line.
This Vegan Pizzeria in Miami Makes the Most Out of the Box Pies
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.