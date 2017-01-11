This Job Will Pay You $39k to Travel the World and Brave Its Most Extreme Conditions

Thanks to globetrotting celebrities like Anthony Bourdain, it's more than easy to dream of traveling the world for a living, especially when you're stuck at your sad office desk eating a ham sandwich. And while there's nothing wrong with boring desk jobs and sandwiches, a new job opportunity from Columbia Sportswear could be your chance at getting paid thousands of dollars to explore the world. Seriously.
Columbia said it's currently seeking two avid adventurers who can each take on the role of Director of Toughness, an insanely intensive full-time job that entails nine months of traveling across the globe while beta testing the company's latest outdoor gear in extreme conditions and posting all about the journey on social media. That's right, folks: you can travel the world for free, get hooked up with Columbia sportswear, and best of all, receive a salary of $39,000 plus benefits. Damn.
Columbia's first-ever Directors of Toughness, Lauren Steele and Zach Doleac, spent six months criss-crossing the planet last year, visiting places like the summit of Ecuador’s Cayambe volcano and the Arctic coast of Manitoba, among other stunning locations. Here's a video showing what it was like:
In case it's not already clear, this is far from a typical social media editor and blogger gig. As the job title suggests, the role actually involves testing the products in some of the harshest conditions on the planet. Here's how Columbia explains it on the official job listing site:
"This ain’t no travel blog. These are Directors of Toughness we’re hiring. People who can test gear in the most unforgiving conditions on Planet Earth and then tell the world about it. We’re hiring two people to be testers, world travellers, glacier climbers, brand ambassadors, social media gurus, nature photographers and spelunkers all in one. Say goodbye to life as you know it."
If that sounds difficult, just wait 'til you hear about the application and interview process. To apply, you must register online for an in-person interview at one of four remote locations in the US, Canada, or the UK. So far, registration is only open for the first of the interview events, which Columbia said will take place in the Mt. Hood Wilderness near its Portland, OR, headquarters. The other three interview locations will be announced and registration will open "in the coming weeks," according to a press release. As you may have guessed by now, the interviews are meant to demonstrate that you're tough enough to handle the job.
So, if squinting through roaring Arctic winds, blowing sheets of snow, and the icicles quickly forming right on your face -- and living what could be the greatest adventure of your lifetime in the process -- sounds appealing to you, then you know what to do. Just remember to take lots of pictures.
