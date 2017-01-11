This Job Will Pay You $39k to Travel the World and Brave Its Most Extreme Conditions

Thanks to globetrotting celebrities like Anthony Bourdain, it's more than easy to dream of traveling the world for a living, especially when you're stuck at your sad office desk eating a ham sandwich. And while there's nothing wrong with boring desk jobs and sandwiches, a new job opportunity from Columbia Sportswear could be your chance at getting paid thousands of dollars to explore the world. Seriously.

Columbia said it's currently seeking two avid adventurers who can each take on the role of Director of Toughness, an insanely intensive full-time job that entails nine months of traveling across the globe while beta testing the company's latest outdoor gear in extreme conditions and posting all about the journey on social media. That's right, folks: you can travel the world for free, get hooked up with Columbia sportswear, and best of all, receive a salary of $39,000 plus benefits. Damn.