Get Paid $2,500 to Watch 25 Christmas Movies in December

Thanksgiving is almost here, so holiday movie marathons are just around the corner. But what if you could make a buck off all that movie watching? This year CableTV.com is paying someone $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days.

The best part is that if you win, you get to choose all 25 movies yourself, and yes, Die Hard is on the list. There are also plenty of more traditional options to choose from, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Christmas Carol, and A Christmas Story, or you can opt for more modern fare like Elf, Four Christmases, and Home Alone.

The website's newly deemed "Chief of Cheer" will also get a year-long subscription to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

To enter, you must be 18 or older and apply by 11:59 pm (MT) on December 3. If you win, you'll be notified on December 6.

