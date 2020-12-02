Get Paid $2,500 to Watch Holiday Movies This Season

With travel and holiday parties out of the question, you’ve probably found yourself spending a lot more time navigating various streaming services from your sofa this year. Why not make some extra cash doing just that?

Product testing site Reviews.org is hiring a “Chief Holiday Cheermeister” to watch 25 holiday films in 25 days because reasons. And, in the spirit of giving, they’ll throw in a year-long subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now. The subscriptions alone amount to $776.98, which is also not a bad prize.

All you need to ace the gig is a device for streaming and the eagerness to fill out a “short post-movie survey” after each film. To apply, submit this short form before 11:59 pm (MT) on December 4. The winner will choose the 25 films from a list of titles like Elf, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Christmas With the Kranks, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

