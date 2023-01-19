Get Paid $200 an Hour to Watch Football

Turn your 2023 Super Bowl watch party into a profitable experience. Sports data platform Oddspedia is looking to hire one person to be its Official Novelty Belt Analyst for Super Bowl LVII, which entails watching the pre-match analysis, game, half time show, and the post-match analysis. For those of you who were planning to do this anyways you'll want to apply for this job.

Why? Because Oddspedia will pay this analyst $200 per hour, and provide $100 worth of Super Bowl snacks and game time drinks as part of the compensation package. What do you need to qualify? You just need to be a big fan of football and be able to answer the following questions following the completion of the game:



Was the coin toss heads or tails?

Did the national anthem time go over or under?

What was Rihanna's first song at the half time show?

What color of Gatorade was poured over the winning Head Coach?



Interested? Head to Oddspedia.com to apply for the role before the due date of 12 pm ET on Wednesday, February 8. The winner will be announced on February 10, just two days ahead of kickoff.