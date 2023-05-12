How to Get Paid $500 Just for Planning Your Next Trip

Have you ever wanted to get paid for doing literally nothing? Yeah, same. Unfortunately, I don't have news on that front. But I do have word on a way you can get paid $500 just by planning a vacation you are going to go on. Normally, that's an activity that just costs you money.

Throughout the month of may, Expedia members will have 62 opportunities to win $500 on the Expedia app. And while it isn't doing nothing, it is a really easy process to get in the running for this extra cash (that will be delivered via Expedia points). Just sign up to become an Expedia member by making a free account, and download the app.

Then, you will track a flight route on the app for an upcoming trip. You'll know you've tracked the flight when you click the little "Heart" icon. You can pick any destination you'd like. Then, you can just sit back and get notified to learn whether or not flights for your trip are getting cheaper. You don't even have to book the flight in order to enter! Two winners will be chosen to receive the $500 worth of points each day.

Definitely an easier way to get some of your vacation costs covered than skipping groceries or picking up a second job.