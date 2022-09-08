Watch 13 Stephen King Movies This Fall and Get Paid $1,300

If you’re eager for summer to end and spooky season to begin, then why not get into the spirit early by watching a few horror movies? Stephen King is a master of the genre, and for the third year in a row, US Dish is offering someone the chance to watch 13 movies based on King's novels for $1,300.

The company will ask the participant to take note of how they feel during each film, whether you're elated, disgusted, terrified, or maybe hungry if you have vampire-like tendencies. The opportunity is not unlike one that we've discussed in the past. The lucky individual tasked with the visual torture-thon will wear a Fitbit to track their heartrate throughout each film. The winner will also receive a "survival kit" swag bag worth $350 including a blanket, popcorn, and candy.

There are a ton of classics among the lineup including the original or remakes of It, Carrie, and Pet Sematary, as well as Children of the Corn, It: Chapter Two, Christine, Creepshow, Cujo, Firestarter, Doctor Sleep, Salem's Lot, The Shining, The Mist, and Misery. If horror movies give you nightmares then feel free to read the original books, but there's no cash prize for that.

US Dish is specifically seeking out individuals who are detail-oriented, with the option to share their scares on social media. A film degree isn't required, but if you're looking for a way to (finally) put that into action, it couldn't hurt. All prospective participants must be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

If you'd like to participate you'll have to answer a two-part question: Why are you the perfect candidate for the job and what do you hope to get out of the experience? Aside from a massive amount of cash, of course.

Interested participants must submit their applications on the US Dish website by noon MT on Friday, September 16.