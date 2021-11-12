Order Taylor Swift's Favorite Latte at Starbucks to Celebrate the Rerelease of 'Red'

Today, at midnight on the dot, Taylor Swift's rerelease of Red (aka Taylor's Version) dropped on streaming services nationwide, which means we'll be double-fisting a tissue box and bottle of cabernet until further notice. Because the album release happens to fall just in time for red cup season, Starbucks is celebrating both with T-Swift's favorite latte.

Beginning Friday, November 12, the Seattle-based coffee giant is adding a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte to menus so that Swifties can get a taste of Swift's go-to caffeine fix. To order yours, swing by your local Starbucks and ask for "Taylor's Latte" or "Taylor's Version."

While you can obviously order through the app—tap the "Taylor App Card" and click order now—trust me when I say you're going to want to swing by your local chain. Starbucks will be blasting Red (Taylor's Version), along with other Swift bops to get you in the spirit. If you do go the online order route, however, just hit up Spotify for the brand's Swift-themed playlist, which dropped today as well.