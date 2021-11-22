TSA Is Warning Passengers to Get to the Airport Early for Thanksgiving Travel

Last year, the CDC advised Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel. And while plenty of folks ignored this recommendation and headed home for mom's apple pie, nonetheless, airports were hardly as overwhelmed as they were in holidays past. For those hoping for a similar experience this year, it's time to recalibrate those expectations.

According to TSA, more than 2.24 million passengers passed through US airports on Friday, the largest single-day number since the pandemic began, which means Thanksgiving travel is going to be hectic. With a record number of travelers leading up to the holiday, TSA predicts a pre-pandemic volume of passengers. So you might want to rethink your airport ETA.