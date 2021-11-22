TSA Is Warning Passengers to Get to the Airport Early for Thanksgiving Travel
Thanksgiving security lines aren't going to be a breeze like last year.
Last year, the CDC advised Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel. And while plenty of folks ignored this recommendation and headed home for mom's apple pie, nonetheless, airports were hardly as overwhelmed as they were in holidays past. For those hoping for a similar experience this year, it's time to recalibrate those expectations.
According to TSA, more than 2.24 million passengers passed through US airports on Friday, the largest single-day number since the pandemic began, which means Thanksgiving travel is going to be hectic. With a record number of travelers leading up to the holiday, TSA predicts a pre-pandemic volume of passengers. So you might want to rethink your airport ETA.
"What is it going to be like Thanksgiving week at @TSA checkpoints? Lots of travelers, much like pre-pandemic times," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Monday. "Do you remember what that was like? Crowded! Bottom line: Get to the airport early, pack some patience, wear a mask and don't have prohibited items with you!"
According to Travel + Leisure, other holidays like the Fourth of July and Labor Day saw similar spikes in passengers. In fact, the Fourth of July reported 10 million travelers while Labor Day weekend saw 9.2 million.