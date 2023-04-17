The Travel Destinations Where You Are Most Likely to Get Sick
Forbes Advisor just released its latest Travel Bug Index.
There is nothing worse than getting sick on vacation. Last year, three days into an eight-day trip, I got food poisoning. It wasn't the mild version of it, either. I was breaking into cold sweats and sprinting for the bathroom twice an hour. And I was so bummed because… there was nothing to do except find some electrolytes and burrow into my hotel's fluffy bedding. And while it is impossible to completely protect yourself from getting sick entirely, you can arm yourself with information.
A new study from Forbes Advisor evaluated 2.4 million posts on Tripadvisor forums in combination with official travel advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Health Service, to identify the top 25 travel bug hotspots all over the world. With this data, you can plan on what you need to do to prepare before you travel there.
1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
2. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt
3. Sal, Cape Verde
4. Playa del Carmen, México
5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
6. Bali, Indonesia
7. Hurghada, Egypt
8. Tulum, Mexico
9. Boa Vista, Cape Verde
10. Cancun, Mexico
11. Cairo, Egypt
12. Marrakech, Morocco
13. Hanoi, Vietnam
14. Orlando, USA
15. Havana, Cuba
16. Bangkok, Thailand
17. Benidorm, Spain
18. Buenos Aires, Argentina
19. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
20. Marmaris, Turkey
21. London, UK
22. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria
23. Dubai, UAE
24. Paris, France
25. Tenerife, Spain
"While a tummy bug might not sound like much, if you have waited all year for a holiday which you then spend alone in a hotel room feeling awful, it can actually be devastating," said Kevin Pratt, a travel expert at Forbes Advisor. "Prevention is always better than cure, so take all possible steps to avoid a travel bug in the first place. But if you are struck down and have to give up on part or all of your holiday, a good travel insurance policy can at least soften the blow."
If you do fall ill, make sure to keep all the supporting documentation so that you can provide that evidence when you submit your claim.
Another way to protect yourself? Make sure you are up to date with all recommended and required vaccinations and make sure to take any medications that are prescribed for travel. The other main factor? Research the tap water. The CDC recommends not to drink the tap water from all 25 destinations listed above.
Forbes Advisor recommends to avoid high-risk foods, drink bottled water, avoid food that has been left in the heat for any period of time, wash your hands, and check reviews for restaurants ahead of time.
