The Travel Destinations Where You Are Most Likely to Get Sick

There is nothing worse than getting sick on vacation. Last year, three days into an eight-day trip, I got food poisoning. It wasn't the mild version of it, either. I was breaking into cold sweats and sprinting for the bathroom twice an hour. And I was so bummed because… there was nothing to do except find some electrolytes and burrow into my hotel's fluffy bedding. And while it is impossible to completely protect yourself from getting sick entirely, you can arm yourself with information.

A new study from Forbes Advisor evaluated 2.4 million posts on Tripadvisor forums in combination with official travel advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Health Service, to identify the top 25 travel bug hotspots all over the world. With this data, you can plan on what you need to do to prepare before you travel there.

1. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

2. Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

3. Sal, Cape Verde

4. Playa del Carmen, México

5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

6. Bali, Indonesia

7. Hurghada, Egypt

8. Tulum, Mexico

9. Boa Vista, Cape Verde

10. Cancun, Mexico

11. Cairo, Egypt

12. Marrakech, Morocco

13. Hanoi, Vietnam

14. Orlando, USA

15. Havana, Cuba

16. Bangkok, Thailand

17. Benidorm, Spain

18. Buenos Aires, Argentina

19. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

20. Marmaris, Turkey

21. London, UK

22. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria

23. Dubai, UAE

24. Paris, France

25. Tenerife, Spain

"While a tummy bug might not sound like much, if you have waited all year for a holiday which you then spend alone in a hotel room feeling awful, it can actually be devastating," said Kevin Pratt, a travel expert at Forbes Advisor. "Prevention is always better than cure, so take all possible steps to avoid a travel bug in the first place. But if you are struck down and have to give up on part or all of your holiday, a good travel insurance policy can at least soften the blow."

If you do fall ill, make sure to keep all the supporting documentation so that you can provide that evidence when you submit your claim.