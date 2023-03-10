This New Service Gets You Private Tours of Iconic Tourist Destinations

If you've ever made a list of the places that you dream of visiting, places that are on the covers of glossy guide books and serve as movie backdrops, there's probably a place on that list that is pretty popular. For me, that was the Eiffel Tower. But, as anyone who has checked off items on their bucket list knows too well, sometimes reality can fall short of the dream. Not because there's anything lacking with the destination, but because crowds of thousands of other people seemed to have the same idea. And well, there's a little romance lost when you can smell the sweat of the six other people in your personal space.

GetYourGuide, a global tour guide company, is offering a new alternative to seeing some of the locations under such overwhelming circumstances. The company announced this week that it will be launching new once-in-a-lifetime experiences at some of the world's most famous destinations. Originals (not the Vampire Diaries spinoff set in New Orleans) is a campaign that will allow travelers to have private access to places like the Vatican, the Museum of Modern Art, and Sagrada Familia.

"For years, GetYourGuide has helped travelers create lasting memories on every trip they take. This year, we are gearing up to unlock even more unforgettable experiences with the launch of Originals by GetYourGuide, where travelers will get a rare glimpse into unique spaces and moments, and discover their treasures in a way no other visitor can," Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP of Brand at GetYourGuide, said a statement shared with Thrillist.

Right now you can book a tour of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, one hour before doors open. As one of the most visited museums in the world, this will be a chance to see the art and learn about the exhibits from an art historian.

The Originals campaign will also offer an intimate tour of Sagrada Familia, for a private, after-hours tour. There won't be any crowds, and you'll get to see the iconic structure with music and a sunset through the stained glass windows. There's also an option to see the racing yacht of French sailor Tanguy Le Tuquais, and board and sail on the ship while Tanguy Le Turquais and his team prepare for the Vendeé Globe. The third tour available as part of these first offerings from the Originals campaign is the opportunity to go truffle hunting in Piedmont, Italy alongside an expert truffle hunter. It will be a chance to search for the White Truffle of Alba.

Check out these experiences on GetYourGuide.com.