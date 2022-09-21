More Than 20 Products Sold at Kroger, Including Salsa & Guac, Recalled Due to Listeria

GHGA has announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items--including dips, salsas, and guacamole--that are potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

All of the food was distributed to Kroger locations on September 11, the recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 20 states. It also notes that the products are now expired and have been removed from store shelves. The company was notified by its laboratory on September 16 that a sample of its food tested positive for listeria, prompting the recall.

Nonetheless, the company and FDA say customers may still have these items in their homes. All of the recalled products were sold in plastic containers "primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections." Though, that distribution only took place in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.

Here are the products that are part of the recall. More details, including images, lot codes, and best-by dates are available on the FDA recall page.

Asparagus Saute

Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion

Diced Red Onion

Fajita Mix

Fiesta Corn

Hamburger Fixins

Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender

Large Medium Salsa

Large Milk Chunky Guacamole

Large Mild Salsa

Manga Habanero Blender

Medium Hatch Salsa

Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip

Mild Guacamole Blender

Mushroom Stir Fry Blend

Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill

Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo

Small Ranch Tray with Dip

Snacking Peppers

Spicy Guacamole Blender

Steak Topper

3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs

Tri Pepper Blend

Vegetable Bowl

The company and FDA recommend anyone with these items in their house is encouraged to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.