More Than 20 Products Sold at Kroger, Including Salsa & Guac, Recalled Due to Listeria
The recalled items include salsas and guacamole.
GHGA has announced a recall of more than 20 ready-to-eat vegetable items--including dips, salsas, and guacamole--that are potentially contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
All of the food was distributed to Kroger locations on September 11, the recall shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 20 states. It also notes that the products are now expired and have been removed from store shelves. The company was notified by its laboratory on September 16 that a sample of its food tested positive for listeria, prompting the recall.
Nonetheless, the company and FDA say customers may still have these items in their homes. All of the recalled products were sold in plastic containers "primarily in Kroger stores in the produce or deli sections." Though, that distribution only took place in Alabama, South Carolina, and Georgia.
Here are the products that are part of the recall. More details, including images, lot codes, and best-by dates are available on the FDA recall page.
- Asparagus Saute
- Diced Bell Pepper and White Onion
- Diced Red Onion
- Fajita Mix
- Fiesta Corn
- Hamburger Fixins
- Hatch Chile Guacamole Blender
- Large Medium Salsa
- Large Milk Chunky Guacamole
- Large Mild Salsa
- Manga Habanero Blender
- Medium Hatch Salsa
- Mexican Style Layered Bean Dip
- Mild Guacamole Blender
- Mushroom Stir Fry Blend
- Seasoned Squash Onion & Dill
- Small Medium Hatch Chile Pico de Gallo
- Small Ranch Tray with Dip
- Snacking Peppers
- Spicy Guacamole Blender
- Steak Topper
- 3 Skewer Veggie Kabobs
- Tri Pepper Blend
- Vegetable Bowl
The company and FDA recommend anyone with these items in their house is encouraged to throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.
Looking for more recall information?
We’re always looking out for food safety alerts. For up to date information on food and drink products that have been recalled, check out this page, which is updated regularly.