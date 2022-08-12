Tickets to Studio Ghibli's New Movie Theme Park Just Went on Sale

In November, Ghibli Park is opening for business in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park in the city of Nagakute, less than two hours by train from Kyoto , CNN reports . The park will include experiential exhibits and artifacts from the studio's most popular films and will even include a Totoro-themed playground.

Japan's Studio Ghibli has produced some of the country's most popular films, including beloved animated Hayao Miyazaki classics like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service. And soon, fans can experience the legendary films IRL thanks to a new theme park inspired by the animated studio's biggest hits.

The main attraction, a.k.a. Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, is an indoor facility inspired by the Robot Soldier from Castle in the Sky, the Catbus from Totoro, and Secret World of Arrietty. Meanwhile, the "Hill of Youth" will include the antique shop from Whisper of the Heart and another recreation area from The Cat Returns.

Mononoke Village, which was named and inspired by Princess Mononoke, will open later on. According to the park's press office, that means "after 2023."

Tickets officially went on sale on August 10 for dates beginning November 1, and they'll be difficult to get. As Time Out noted, the park is using a lottery system to distribute tickets and applications for first dibs on tickets are being accepted now through August 22. On weekdays, adults can snag reservations to the Ghibli's Large Warehouse for $15 and children's will cost $7.50. The price is $19 and $9 on weekends and holidays.