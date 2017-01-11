News

First 'Ghost in the Shell' Trailer Shows Scarlett Johansson Kicking Ass

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Ghost in the Shell adaptation arrived Sunday, complete with an invitation from its star to watch the video you've already pressed play on. 

Originally a much-beloved manga by Masamune Shirow, that has already been adapted into a popular anime film, the first live-action adaptation features Scarlett Johansson, the center of the film's "whitewashing" controversy. She stars The Major, a human-cyborg at the head of a task force for the Japanese National Public Safety Commission. Section 9, her task force, pursues technology-related crimes in a fictional Japanese city. This trailer is the first extended look at how the manga's style has been adapted to the real world, aside from a couple of short teases earlier in the year.  

The first trailer gives a glimpse of the film's expansive world, impressive special effects, and a couple visual nods to the source material as The Major beats some baddies in the fast-paced clip above. 

Ghost in the Shell stars Johansson (who still needs her own "Black Widow" movie), director/actor "Beat" Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, and Michael Pitt, who plays the techno-criminal villain Laughing Man. The film is set to hit theaters March 31, 2017.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

