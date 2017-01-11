First 'Ghost in the Shell' Trailer Shows Scarlett Johansson Kicking Ass

The first trailer for the highly anticipated Ghost in the Shell adaptation arrived Sunday, complete with an invitation from its star to watch the video you've already pressed play on.

Originally a much-beloved manga by Masamune Shirow, that has already been adapted into a popular anime film, the first live-action adaptation features Scarlett Johansson, the center of the film's "whitewashing" controversy. She stars The Major, a human-cyborg at the head of a task force for the Japanese National Public Safety Commission. Section 9, her task force, pursues technology-related crimes in a fictional Japanese city. This trailer is the first extended look at how the manga's style has been adapted to the real world, aside from a couple of short teases earlier in the year.