The First Ever Video of This Living Ghost Shark Is Creepy as Shit

The deep ocean is a marvel, and is home to some serious treachery. It’s also brimming with mysterious creatures, like the elusive ghost shark, which for years evaded researchers who searched for a glimpse of it in the wild, often to no avail.

But video released Friday by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California purports to show the first ever footage of a ghost shark in its natural habitat. According to National Geographic, the creatures, known officially as chimaeras, are prehistoric, having roamed darkened waters for the last 300 million years. Chimaeras are relatives of sharks and rays, but have hollowed eyes and a nearly translucent body, making them weird -- like aliens of the ocean floor.