Here's an Enormous Alligator Just Strolling Across a Nature Preserve Path

Thanks to videos showing a raccoon riding an alligator and a giant alligator roaming across a golf course (among nightmare fuel), you probably have more than a few reasons to fear swimming -- or just walking -- in Florida. If not, new footage of a particularly giant gator will probably do the trick. No, really, the thing is goddamn huge.

The video (shown above) captures the moment when the massive reptile emerges from a thick brush at the Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, Florida, and strolls across a path -- like it's no big deal. As you can imagine, alligator sightings and even big alligator sightings aren't exactly uncommon in the Sunshine State, but it's probably safe to say this particular scaly monster is up there on the terrifying/extra-large side of the spectrum. Believe it or not, the people seen in the background of the clip are taking pictures of the beast, not crapping their pants.