This Human-Sized Chicken Is Going to Give You Nightmares

Please meet the chicken that will haunt your nightmares for the next three weeks. Likely a direct descendant of Foghorn Leghorn, this Brahma rooster reportedly living in Kosovo is a damn monster. It's so big it looks more likely to be a human in a chicken suit having a laugh than an actual animal. The video of it was shared online and spread like wildfire after it hit Reddit. It was originally posted to a Facebook group for what appear to be poultry enthusiasts.

While the scale can be a bit hard to tell, it's a breed known for its size. A male Brahma can stand two feet tall and weigh up to 20 pounds, according to some estimates. You don't have to be a chickenologist to guess that this one might be an exception. It's a monster.