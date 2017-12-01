Watch This Giant Hornet's Nest Unleash Fury on an Exterminator

Pest extermination isn't for the faint of heart. Sure, you get to wield insecticide similar to a Ghostbusters' proton pack, but the consequences of reckoning with a bunch of violent bugs are far more severe than fictitious ghosts. Take, for example, the exterminator Jude Verret, who entered a giant hornet's nest that completely took over a family's shed in Patterson, Louisiana.
In an episode that is likely to make you hide under a blanket and perhaps give you recurring nightmares, Verret scraps with these teeming insects like routine business. Honestly, though, the hornets completely envelope this shed, blanket the walls, with a constant buzzing sound reverberating throughout the video. No one needs to tell you this is terrifying. Luckily, though, there's people like Verret willing to enter the abyss.
Win on New Year's Eve With This Raspberry Basil Champagne Cocktail
Because Verret isn't a mortal human being, he cleaned up the hornet infestation in a mere 45 minutes, and didn't suffer a single sting. So let his courageousness be a lesson to anyone with a shed in their backyard: clean that thing before a biblical plague of hornets finds it.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.