This Dude Made a Human-Sized Sticky Mouse Trap & Got Stuck In It

The Backyard Scientist built a massive glue trap and got stuck, like a real-life cartoon character.
The Backyard Scientist's YouTube channel is full of insane contraptions he's built, which he always tests out no matter how gigantic the inevitable mess. Those builds have included a giant mousetrap and a squirt gun full of molten metal. It's basically a channel where someone actually makes all the terrible, great ideas you had in elementary school.
While working on a microwave large enough to fit a watermelon, he built a sticky mousetrap that's big enough for a human. Then, he tests it out. What's the point of a giant trap if you don't find out if it works?
To make the trap, he melted the special glue for these traps and made a massive mess, which only gets worse as he runs through tests. He attempts to run, crawl, and bike across the human trap. Each test is a little more ridiculous than the last because the trap actually works pretty well.
He fulfills your wishes by the end and lays down face-first in the glue. It turns out, ripping your face out of a glue trap is painful. (At least, based on the look on his face.) Like most of his videos, it's probably best that you don't attempt to replicate the trap in your garage. (Though, he does encourage people to turn it into a YouTube challenge in the end.)
