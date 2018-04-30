These Huge Pelicans Crashed a College Graduation & Freaked Everyone Out

College graduation ceremonies are supposed to be joyous affairs with cheers from the crowd and triumphant sendoffs. They are not, generally speaking, a place for wild animals. Apparently, a pair of enormous pelicans near a university in California didn't get that memo, because they decided to crash the big event over the weekend and sent graduates and onlookers alike into a bit of a panic.
The graduation ceremony festivities at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California were abruptly halted on Sunday, when a pair of huge pelicans swooped in and landed in the middle of the crowd. As you can see in the video (shown above), they flailed and hopped around a bit as people screamed and attempted to shoo them away. One official can even be seen trying to wrangle one out of the area, only to get a big ol' nip from the big-beaked bird.
In another video captured from the stands above, you can see the pelicans surveying the crowd from far above before rapidly descending into it. Eventually, it appears that one flew away on its own, while the other was contained by some brave soul amidst the chaos, and carefully carried outside the grounds of the ceremony. Despite all the madness the person who filmed the incident described it as "the best graduation I've ever been to in my f*cking life."
Pepperdine's campus is renowned for its idyllic surroundings, set on a hill beside the ocean in Malibu. But with all that beauty apparently comes the risk of the occasional reckless uninvited guest dropping by at the most inopportune moment.
Then again, it's hard not to appreciate the whole thing as a wonderfully poetic metaphor for the unpredictability of post-college life.
h/t ABC7
