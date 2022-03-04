Behold This Mega Porcupine Puppet Named Percy

A porcupine puppet with a circumference of 40 feet was unveiled to a group of school children this week to celebrate the San Diego Zoo's new Wildlife Explorers Basecamp. The giant creature, named Percy, has a nose the size of a Volkswagon and can blink her eyes and open her mouth.

According to the Associated Press, the puppet is modeled after the prehensile-tailed porcupine, which is native to South America. In addition to her width and large nose, Percy is an impressive two stories tall and has 2,000 foam quills making up her spiny back.

To put Percy on display, the San Diego Zoo teamed up with Jim Henson's Creature Shop, which is responsible for most of the famous puppets you know. Sesame Street, DeadMau5, Jack in the Box, Earth to Ned, and even Lady Gaga, have all worked with the Creature Shop.

"We've done some fantasy creatures a little bit bigger, but in terms of duplicating an animal, it's the biggest we've ever done," Peter Brooke, the creative supervisor for Jim Henson's Creature Shop, told AP. "It's essentially based on a big inflatable with the addition of a mouth, a jaw, and mechanical eyes."

Percy is currently parked at Elysian Park in Los Angeles but will move to San Diego's Zoo, where she'll be on permanent display at the Wild Explorers Basecamp.