Record-Breaking Chef's Massive Gingerbread Village Has 485 Structures

Multiple Guinness World Record title holder chef Jon Lovitch spends the better part of each year constructing his enormous GingerBread Lane, and, unlike a lot of things, 2020 was no exception.

This year’s confectionary tiny town took 800 hours over the course of 10 months to complete. The eye and tummy-popping creation is comprised of 485 structures “crafted entirely of edible components,” according to the Long Island Children’s Museum website. GingerBread Lane is on view at the Garden City, New York museum through January 3.