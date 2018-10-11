This Pizza Joint Just Turned the Juicy Lucy Into a Pizza Topped With Pickles

Giordano’s specializes in Chicago-style stuffed deep dish pizza. But it’s newest menu item has a distinctly Minneapolis vibe. Giordano’s is serving a pie based on the pride and joy of Minneapolis – no, not Prince – the juicy lucy. If you're unfamiliar, it's a burger cooked with a pocket of molten cheese in the middle. When done correctly, it explodes every and burns everything it touches. It's delicious.
Whether you think the style was invented by Matt’s Bar or the 5-8 Club -- a debate capable of igniting a brawl in Minneapolis -- it’s a uniquely Minnesotan dish. The pizza will be as well. It's is filled with seasoned hamburger, caramelized onions, and American and mozzarella cheese. The pizza is then topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, and ranch dressing.
You've undoubtedly had hamburger on a pizza before, but this does a great job not just tasting like a topping. It genuinely mimics the taste of the juicy lucy, wrapped in a flaky pizza crust.
The tribute to the Bold North (is that still a thing?) will be available through the end of the year, with the final day of lucy pizza slinging coming on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately, if it’s making your mouth water, you’ll need to get to Minneapolis to put your paws on it. It’s only available at the chain’s two Twin Cities locations. It's certainly not coming cheap for National Pizza Month, though. A small is $23.95 and a large will run you $34.75.
The restaurant will donate $1 from each pizza to a local cancer non-profit in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Plus, since it's a pizza, you won't have to take a trip to the emergency room for second-degree burns. There's a lot of cheese, but it doesn't explode out of the middle when you take a bite.
