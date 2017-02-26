News

These Girl Scout Cookie Donuts Take Your Favorite Flavors to the Next Level

By Published On 02/26/2017 By Published On 02/26/2017
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Trending

related

9 Incredible Countries Where You Can Live for Under $1,000 a Month

related

This Chart Shows American Presidents Ranked from Best to Worst

related

JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $20 Flights Right Now

related

Not About Jesus: The Truth Behind Chick-fil-A's Sunday Policy

Between the all-new s'mores cookie flavor and Girl Scout Cookie cereal this year, eating a disgusting amount of Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier and, well, more tempting (minus the Toffee-Tastics, of course). As if that wasn't enough, it looks like there's a junk food hybrid that could very well take your crippling addiction to the iconic treats to a whole new level: Girl Scout Cookie donuts. For real.

With Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, the folks over at Broad Street Dough Co. in New Jersey are offering a lineup of three donuts modeled after some of the most beloved flavors: Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), and Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), according to a report by Cosmopolitan. The donuts feature flavors, frostings, and toppings to mimic the classic cookies and, best of all, each donut comes with one of the cookies on top. For example, the Thin Mint version is made with a chocolate donut that's dipped in warm chocolate and topped with crunchy pieces of chocolate, chocolate glaze, mint glaze, and a Thin Mint cookie. 

As you can see in Instagram posts of the donuts (shown below), they look as serious as they sound:

Girl Scout cookies #betcheswhoeat #EEEEEATS #infatuation #eatingfortheinsta

A post shared by BETCHESWHOEAT (@betcheswhoeat)

Broad Street purchased thousands of boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to make the donuts, which should last until July, per the report. The only downside to these particular cookie-donut hybrids is that they're only available in New Jersey, although there's a damn good chance other donut shops and pastry purveyors have whipped up similar Girl Scout Cookie donut creations over the years. You can even make Girl Scout Cookie-flavored donuts at home, thanks to our original Samoa Donuts recipe

Or you can always just eat regular Girl Scout Cookies by the fistful, like a normal person. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and sadly can't enjoy donuts on his current diet. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why McDonald's Coca-Cola Tastes So Great

related

READ MORE
Bill Paxton Gets Massive Tornado Alley Tribute From Storm Chasers

related

READ MORE
The Latest Rumored Oreo Flavors Sound Amazing

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like