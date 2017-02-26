These Girl Scout Cookie Donuts Take Your Favorite Flavors to the Next Level

Between the all-new s'mores cookie flavor and Girl Scout Cookie cereal this year, eating a disgusting amount of Girl Scout Cookies has never been easier and, well, more tempting (minus the Toffee-Tastics, of course). As if that wasn't enough, it looks like there's a junk food hybrid that could very well take your crippling addiction to the iconic treats to a whole new level: Girl Scout Cookie donuts. For real.

With Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing, the folks over at Broad Street Dough Co. in New Jersey are offering a lineup of three donuts modeled after some of the most beloved flavors: Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), and Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), according to a report by Cosmopolitan. The donuts feature flavors, frostings, and toppings to mimic the classic cookies and, best of all, each donut comes with one of the cookies on top. For example, the Thin Mint version is made with a chocolate donut that's dipped in warm chocolate and topped with crunchy pieces of chocolate, chocolate glaze, mint glaze, and a Thin Mint cookie.