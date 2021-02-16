Here's How to Celebrate Girl Scout Cookie Weekend This Year

We wish every weekend were Girl Scout cookie weekend, but the season technically only runs from about January through April. The annual event "when consumers are encouraged to invest in girl leaders of today and the future by purchasing Girl Scout cookies" is scheduled for February 19-21 this year, and it's the reminder we didn't know we needed to make the season last all year long.

One way to stretch it out is to simply buy more cookies. Although you are much less likely to encounter a Girl Scout out and about this year, there are still an abundance of ways to buy Samoas, Thin Mints, and S’mores.

"This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan,” interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said in a press release.

Some of those ways include making Girl Scout cookies available via Grubhub and making it easy to buy from your local troop online. Just enter your zip code on the Scouts’ site and it’ll connect you with troops like 6000, which serves girls in NYC shelters. And, pro tip, you can order from troop 6000 even if it isn’t local to you.