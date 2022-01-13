Girl Scout Cookies Will Be Available on DoorDash Soon

COVID-19 has complicated so much of our lives in profound ways. But it has also taken a lot of simple pleasures too, like walking up to your local grocery store and being able to buy six to 12 boxes of your favorite cookies from your local Girl Scout troop. The pandemic mostly took that experience away from us.

But now, as Girl Scouts kick off the 2022 cookie season, the ever-inventive troopers are continuing to adapt to our changing conditions. Starting in February, Girl Scout Cookies will be available on DoorDash, as part of a national partnership. The scouts will still be involved with the process, partnering with Door Dash's technology team and tracking and fulfilling orders.

"We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program," Interim CEO of Girl Scouts USA, Judith Batty said in a press release. "You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box."

The proceeds of each box sold through DoorDash will still go toward funding Girl Scout troops. There will also be options to buy cookies from your local troops in areas where in-person sales can resume.

And if none of the previous cookie flavors have been your thing (which, curious), there's a new reason to place an order: A brand new cookie flavor. For the first time, Adventurefuls will be available for purchase. It is a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored créme and sea salt.

The cookies will be available on DoorDash for pick up or delivery. To find the cookies, download the app and search "Girl Scouts." If you don't know a local Girl Scout, there are also other ways to get your cookies digitally. You can text the word "COOKIES" to 59618 to find information about cookies and other Girl Scout news. From February 18 on, you can enter your zip code at girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local troop near you.