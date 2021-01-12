Girl Scout Cookies Are Available for Delivery Via Grubhub This Year

Like catching a Twilight Zone marathon on television even though most seasons are available streaming, or hearing an old favorite song on Pandora even though you have six different versions saved in Apple Music, happening upon a Girl Scout cookie stand out in the world always registers as entry-level magic. But sometimes you want those Samoas when you want ‘em and when you want ‘em is now.

As that everyday magic would have it, the first Girl Scout Cookie season of 2021 brings with it a partnership with the Grubhub delivery platform. Starting February 1, treat seekers will be able to order the famed sweets via the app and purchases will still benefit a local troop, according to a press release from the organization.

"This season, our girls will continue to exemplify what the cookie program taught them—how to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and pivot to new ways of doing business when things don't go according to plan,” interim GSUSA CEO Judith Batty said in the release.

“The cookie program is what keeps Girl Scouts thriving in communities across the country and is proven to build girls' leadership skills and help them become successful in life."

Girl Scout cookie prices vary by region. Grubhub is offering free delivery on orders exceeding $15 through February 14.