Watch This 'Food Surgeon' Carefully Conjoin Two Girl Scout Cookies

Unless you're some kind of monster, most Girl Scout Cookies (except for Toffee-tastics, ew) are sufficiently delicious the way they are. But that didn't stop the scalpel-wielding culinary maniac, known as "The Food Surgeon" on YouTube, from pushing the biological boundaries of the beloved cookies by conjoining two of them into one monstrous Frankencookie.
In this latest video from the surgeon's operating table, the food physician meticulously uses a scalpel, tweezers, a syringe, and other medical equipment to surgically conjoin two Tagalongs (also known as Peanut Butter Patties) with raspberry jelly and melted chocolate. The slow and painstakingly precise procedure lasts only a few minutes, resulting in a single freakish cookie that looks equally tasty and terrifying. And, obviously, we want to eat a whole sleeve of them.
The conjoined cookies join several other foods that have recently gone under the surgeon's knife, including a 3 Musketeers bar given a Kit Kat implant and a Reese's peanut butter cup that received an Oreo cream filling transplant, among others. And just like the surgeon's previous creations, you almost start to wonder why such a cookie is necessary before a more pressing question emerges: how can I get one?
