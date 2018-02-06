Genius Girl Scout Makes a Killing Selling Cookies Outside a Weed Dispensary

It takes some serious self control to pass up the opportunity to stock up on Girl Scout Cookies under normal circumstances. It takes something altogether more powerful to resist buying a few boxes of Samoas and Do-Si-Dos when they're being sold right in front of where you buy your weed. That's why an enterprising scout in California deserves some serious kudos -- maybe a special badge -- for setting up shop near the entrance to a local dispensary.
On Saturday, an enterprising Girl Scout in San Diego sold the undeniably delicious lineup of signature sweets to passersby outside urbn leaf, a local dispensary. As you might imagine, it turned out to be a genius business move, helping to generate crazy sales. According to her father, she sold over 300 boxes in just six hours, which comes out to roughly one every other minute. No word yet on whether or not she plans to include those stats on her imminent MBA applications.
While a novel strategy, this isn't actually the first time a Girl Scout has chosen to appeal to a crowd uniquely familiar with the munchies, as similarly brilliant scouts have followed the same strategy in recent years. Additionally, a handful of other scouts have done booming cookie business outside dispensaries elsewhere in California, leading to some furrowed brows and disapproving tweets from other Girl Scout chapters around the country. However, since each regional chapter makes all decisions on how the cookie program is run, there's no strict set of guidelines preventing the practice. In fact, considering part of the goal of the Girl Scout Cookie Program is to introduce girls to the basic tenets of business and financial literacy at a young age, it's tough to argue against this sort of entrepreneurial spirit.
h/t Fox4Now
