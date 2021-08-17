Girl Scouts Just Unveiled an All-New Caramel Brownie Cookie
The Adventurefuls will be joining the Girl Scouts lineup in January 2022.
When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, I'm a longtime diehard Thin Mints connoisseur. But it looks like I may need to expand my horizons. The youth organization is adding an all-new cookie to its lineup next season and it sounds like a chocolatey, caramel dream.
Adventurefuls, which boast an indulgent brownie flavor with caramel and even more chocolate, are officially joining the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, the organization announced on Tuesday.
"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies fuels local Girl Scouts' adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release.
The Adventurefuls feature a brownie base with caramel creme, a chocolate drizzle, and a pinch of sea salt. They'll officially hit the Girl Scouts roster in January 2022.
Of course, that doesn't mean your old favorites are going anywhere. You can still snag your faves, including Thin Mints, Samoas (also known as Caramel deLites), Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwiches), Shortbreads (Trefoils), Toffee-tastics, Caramel Chocolate Chips, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, and Girl Scout S'mores. The French Toast-esque Toast-Yay!, which made its debut just this year, will also be available. And don't forget, you can now order them directly on Grubhub.