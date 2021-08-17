Girl Scouts Just Unveiled an All-New Caramel Brownie Cookie

When it comes to Girl Scout cookies, I'm a longtime diehard Thin Mints connoisseur. But it looks like I may need to expand my horizons. The youth organization is adding an all-new cookie to its lineup next season and it sounds like a chocolatey, caramel dream.

Adventurefuls, which boast an indulgent brownie flavor with caramel and even more chocolate, are officially joining the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season, the organization announced on Tuesday.

"Every purchase of Adventurefuls, and the whole portfolio of iconic cookies fuels local Girl Scouts' adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about," Girl Scouts of the USA said in a press release.