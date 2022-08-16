Girl Scouts' 2023 Cookie Lineup Is Here & It Includes an All-New Flavor

Thin Mints are the Girl Scouts cookie of Girl Scouts cookies, and I will be taking no further opinions on the subject. Keep your Tagalongs to yourself because I will only make one exception to the rule. Troops are introducing an all-new thin, crispy cookie that's a "sister" to the original mint iteration.

Girl Scouts of the USA has announced its 2023 cookie lineup with the addition of its Raspberry Rally. While it resembles the fan-favorite Thin Mint—it is dipped in the same chocolate coating—the rookie cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead.