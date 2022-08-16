Girl Scouts' 2023 Cookie Lineup Is Here & It Includes an All-New Flavor
It's been dubbed a "sister" to Thin Mints.
Thin Mints are the Girl Scouts cookie of Girl Scouts cookies, and I will be taking no further opinions on the subject. Keep your Tagalongs to yourself because I will only make one exception to the rule. Troops are introducing an all-new thin, crispy cookie that's a "sister" to the original mint iteration.
Girl Scouts of the USA has announced its 2023 cookie lineup with the addition of its Raspberry Rally. While it resembles the fan-favorite Thin Mint—it is dipped in the same chocolate coating—the rookie cookie is infused with raspberry flavor instead.
"Cookie season is an exciting annual event for Girl Scouts across the nation. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops," the organization said in a statement to Thrillist. "When Girl Scouts run their own cookie business, they are a part of the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girl Scouts learn leadership, problem-solving, and community building through the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, resulting in an invaluable experience that cultivates an innovative, entrepreneurial spirit."
The Raspberry Rally is the first flavor in the Girl Scouts Cookie lineup to be offered exclusively for online orders only. You can pop over to the site for the live countdown to cookie season.