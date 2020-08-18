The Girl Scouts Just Unveiled New French Toast Cookies & You Can Order Them Online

The Girl Scouts just released a French toast-inspired cookie that poses an existential threat to breakfast itself. It's adorably titled the "Toast-Yay!" and will become available in January, the organization announced on Tuesday.

The Toast-Yay! is a vanilla cookie shaped like toast with icing on one side. We’ll have a taste test available for you soon, but for now, I’ll just say that I found this cookie exceptional. I hadn't previously tasted a new release that posed any serious ranking threats to Thin Mints or Samoas. But this French toast cookie has a reasonable-sweetness, a larger-than-average size, and a flair for innovation that doesn’t sacrifice the brand’s tradition of simplicity.

This year, instead of compelling you via adorableness to buy 20 boxes outside your local grocery store, the Girl Scouts have been hard at work helping those most impacted by the virus.

"Amid challenging world events and a global pandemic this year, Girl Scouts created moments of joy by donating cookies to thank frontline workers and using the cookie earnings to support their communities," the organization said in an August 18 press release.

They've also been adjusting to an online sales model. Before COVID-19, we adults were searching for Samoas, asking our hairdressers for the contact information of the mother who just left her appointment with a school-aged daughter. But a few months ago the Girl Scouts announced that anyone could order boxes online, whether or not they personally knew a gal in green.