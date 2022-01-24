A Girl Scout Cookie Shortage Is Sweeping the Nation

In August, Girl Scouts unveiled its latest cookie, Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-like cookie with caramel and chocolate. But if you're planning to stock up on enough Adventurefuls to last you through the year, you might be out of luck. In a statement shared to its website, Girl Scouts warned that it was running low on supplies as a result of high demand and labor shortages—the latter of which we've seen a lot lately.

The Girl Scouts Nation's Capital Council announced that its inventory of Adventurefuls was low thanks to "extremely high demand and unprecedented COVID-related labor shortages in the facility where [the cookies] are produced," the Washington Post reports.

The Girl Scouts actually work with two separate producers, Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. The labor shortage, however, has reportedly hit Little Brownie Bakers particularly hard—and considering the company supplies cookies to 70 of the 100+ Girl Scout Councils across the US, it has become a substantial problem.

"Little Brownie Bakers is working diligently to address the impact that the labor shortage has had on the production of Adventurefuls," Girl Scouts said in a statement, according to Food & Wine. "GSUSA is working with both cookie companies to try to provide a solution before the end of the cookie season, so we still have hope. Your other Girl Scout Cookie favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas are in stock and ready to go."

The shortage has pushed Girl Scouts to limit its order amount, which means you won't be able to snag quite as many boxes as you might otherwise. On its site, Girl Scouts said that each council would be "limited to 7% of the minimum initial order amount" of Adventurefuls than had originally been planned in the fall. Girl Scouts have also been asked to not take in-person orders of the cookies. Instead, customers can order them online and have them shipped directly to their homes.

