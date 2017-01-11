The Smartest, Most Generous Thing to Do With an Old Amazon Box

After a hectic holiday, we probably all fall prey to one crushing problem: how to get rid of all the wrapping paper, trash, boxes, and other stuff you just don't want in your house. The trash is yours to deal with, but there's one really, really easy thing you can do to recycle your old delivery boxes and do some good for the world. Amazon has partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill Industries International to take your boxes off your hands.

How it works

1. Remove any lingering items from your Amazon delivery box -- or any other old delivery box you might have.

2. Fill the delivery box with your unwanted household items -- clothes, non-perishable food, etc. -- but no liquids, ammunition, or fragile or otherwise-hazardous items. And stuff it fully.