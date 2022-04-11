McCormick Wants to Give You $100,000

If you've ever wanted to make something absolutely delicious, gold, and attention-grabbing this spring, McCormick has a cache of new recipes that can help you delight friends and family. With more than 24 free recipes, the company has an even more impressive giveaway. McCormick is hosting a digital Easter egg hunt, and the grand prize is $100,000 in cash and a custom-made, life-size 24-karat gold plated carrot.

"Here at McCormick, we are always finding creative ways to make special occasions flavorful and fun," Senior Vice President, Global Creative & Digital Transformation at McCormick, Alia Kemet, said in a press release. "With the launch of the "24-Carrot Gold" Ice Cream with Cookie Crumble recipe, this holiday season can also be fantastic by encouraging individuals and families to tap into their inner chef while rewarding them with an easy to enter, golden-worthy giveaway."

The custom prized carrot weighs almost 600 grams and has a 14-karat solid gold interior. The outside is plated in 24-karat gold, and the entire thing was custom-made by IF & Co, the same company behind custom jewelry for celebrities such as Drake and Justin Bieber.

To access the new recipes, including oddities like Easter Carrot Slime, Classic Deviled Eggs, Overnight Lemon Blueberry Muffin Casserole, and Bunny Butt Cupcakes, download the Flavor Maker app, or visit McCormick.com. There's also a recipe for 24-Carrot Gold Ice Cream with Cookie Crumble on the site.

To enter the giveaway, you can head to www.mccormick.com/24-carrot-terms for all competition rules. People 18 and up in all 50 US states are eligible to enter. You only need to enter your email address. The second-place prize in the giveaway is 100 gift cards for $100 at the McCormick Shop.