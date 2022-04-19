Win $10,000 to Spend on the Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

In celebration of National Park Week, the National Park Foundation and Evolve are teaming up to give away a $10,000 grand prize for one lucky winner. The "Get Outside With Evolve" sweepstakes includes one ultimate cash prize and other pretty cool wins, like an America the Beautiful – National Parks & Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass.

People who want to enter can watch a QR code on Evolve advertisements and display materials at stores in your area. Scan it with your phone, and then you'll be taken to GetOutsideWithEvolve.com where you can enter without making any purchase. Alternatively, if you are reading this article right now, you can click that link to enter. That link is also where you can find the complete terms and conditions for entry.

The contest will be open until May 14, and you can enter each day until then. For each of the first 5,000 entries, Evolve will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation. That's a dollar for a good cause just for entering a contest. It couldn't be much easier to complete your good deed for the day.

If you're looking for other ways to celebrate National Park Week, check out 20 national parks you may not have visited before, and learn everything you've ever wanted to know about how a national park becomes a national park.