Win a Home Gym Worth $5,000 from a Coconut Water Company

You may have heard working out is good for you. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree on that one. But finding the time, place, and space in your budget to actually get some physical activity in is a whole other matter. There's the cost of gym memberships or equipment and all that time spent commuting to the gym or researching which home workouts will actually be effective.

Vita Coco, a coconut water company, and TRX, a fitness company, are here to bring you a sweeping fix for all of these concerns. The companies teamed up to offer a home makeover for your home gym. It will include everything you could need to make sure you never stress out over where and when to work out again.

To enter to win, all you have to do is enter their online sweepstakes. The only requirements to enter are that you are a US citizen age18 or older. The official rules are listed on the site. Even if you don't win the grand prize, there are still additional opportunities to win second and third place prizes.

The contest closes at 11:59 pm EST on February 28.