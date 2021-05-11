Glacier National Park Requires Tickets for Its Iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road

Summer is just around the corner and people across the country are ready to get back into nature. Glacier National Park in Montana recently reopened to the public with capacity limits and a reservation system in place. To access the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, you’ve got to get tickets, and that may be a bit of a challenge.

The park announced plans to release more tickets to access the stunning, 50-mile road after those released for the month of June sold out in a matter of minutes. More than 10,000 people—three times the park’s allowed capacity—attempted to secure tickets, according to the Associated Press.

“This is our first year implementing this system so we know that there are going to need to be tweaks,” Glacier Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman said, per the report. “We are going to be monitoring the number of tickets versus the number of vehicles entering, and we are going to adjust those numbers if we feel there is room for additional capacity.”

As Travel & Leisure explains, only a few hundred cars per day are allowed access to Going-to-the-Sun Road. In addition to coronavirus-related capacity limits, the number of tickets available is low because a portion of the road remains closed. According to Kerzman, more tickets will be made available when the full road is open, though there is no date for that yet. When it does reopen, Glacier National Park officials expect to release about 4,600 daily tickets, which isn’t a lot but certainly increases your chances of getting in and experiencing it.

Currently, reservations cost $2 each. You can try to get yours by going to the park website. If you wish to access Going-to-the-Sun Road, you’ll need a park pass too. Those who have reservations for lodging, camping, guided hikes, and other activities inside the national park will not need tickets. People accessing the park on foot or by bike can also get in without tickets.

Get your tickets and get outside. If you can, that is. The rest of us will live vicariously through the photos.