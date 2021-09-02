Glacier National Park's Reservation System Ends on Labor Day

If you're planning a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana, there will be one less thing to think about. The popular national park will stop requiring reservations for guests who plan to visit Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The requirement will be lifted after Labor Day, as reported by Travel + Leisure. Glacier National Park started requiring reservations in May to help maintain crowding in the area amid the pandemic. The system did help to alleviate traffic but also created challenges for people looking to book a reservation because they sold out so quickly.

Although the reservation requirement will be lifted, visitors will still want to plan ahead and buy park passes to drive Going-to-the-Sun Road. That will be a requirement from Labor Day until late October.

Additionally, according to the National Parks Service, the famous road will close in late October. The scenic road, which intersects with both the continental divide and Logon Pass, has an elevation of 6,646 feet. Because of its elevation, Going-to-the-Sun Road is difficult to navigate in the winter.

Other parks, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Yosemite National Park, also tested reservation requirements. Yosemite lifted its reservation requirement in March.