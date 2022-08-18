This 'Invisible Cabin' Sits on a Tennessee Mountaintop with a Private Hot Tub

If your idea of camping includes five-star amenities and indoor plumbing (same), you can experience just that—and more—at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee. The glamping property is opening five "invisible" cabins with mountain scenery and private hot tubs.

While the cabins aren't literally invisible, they do feature a mirror-glass façade that makes them entirely private and gives off a similar effect, Travel + Leisure reports.

"Nature has this magical way of melting away stress, so it’s worth the hard work of anchoring these mirrored structures atop giant rock faces and next to waterfalls," Bolt Farm Treehouse Co-Founder Tori Bolt said in a press release. "The visually stunning architecture blends perfectly with nature, providing a fully immersive experience like no other."