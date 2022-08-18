This 'Invisible Cabin' Sits on a Tennessee Mountaintop with a Private Hot Tub
For those that like camping, but with five-star amenities and indoor plumbing!
If your idea of camping includes five-star amenities and indoor plumbing (same), you can experience just that—and more—at Bolt Farm Treehouse in Tennessee. The glamping property is opening five "invisible" cabins with mountain scenery and private hot tubs.
While the cabins aren't literally invisible, they do feature a mirror-glass façade that makes them entirely private and gives off a similar effect, Travel + Leisure reports.
"Nature has this magical way of melting away stress, so it’s worth the hard work of anchoring these mirrored structures atop giant rock faces and next to waterfalls," Bolt Farm Treehouse Co-Founder Tori Bolt said in a press release. "The visually stunning architecture blends perfectly with nature, providing a fully immersive experience like no other."
Each cabin sleeps two guests and includes a queen-sized bed, air conditioning, heated floors, a desk, and rain showers. You'll have high-speed internet, an in-room movie theater, a Bluetooth record player, and a fully-equipped kitchen with a stovetop, grill, pizza oven, mini fridge, French press, and more. The private terrace is also outfitted with a hot tub, Adirondack chairs, a bistro table, and a smokeless fire pit.
"We can't wait for guests to enjoy elevated quality time in our new mountainside Invisible Cabins—the first of their kind in the US," Co-Founder Seth Bolt added. "It's about reconnecting, laughing and losing track of time on top of the world in a magical, inspiring, socially distanced environment. This is guaranteed to lift your spirit and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime."
You can book a stay in the new cabins on the destination's website, and the property is now offering 25% off its first 250 reservations with bookings starting at $395 a night. Presale access to the cabins is open now through August 19 at 9 am ET.