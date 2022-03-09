See the Northern Lights From These New Glass Cabins in Iceland
A new glass lodge in Iceland gives travelers a stunning panoramic view right from bed.
There are a lot of ways to knock things off your bucket list. You can watch the northern lights online. You could wait for the perfect moment near you, which takes some luck. Or you can do it with a tremendous amount of style during a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
If you're looking for the latter, there's a new experience offered by Off the Map Travel that may be of interest. It's a four-night stay at a glass lodge in southern Iceland, where you have a chance to catch the aurora at the right time of year. The Panorama Glass Lodge Escape is situated about an hour and a half from Reykjavik with stunning views of the Icelandic countryside.
You aren't likely to spot the aurora in the summer when Iceland experiences the "midnight sun," but you can still get in the gorgeous cabins for a panoramic view of the landscape right from your bed. The trip also comes with a private guided jeep tour of the surrounding tundra, the Helka volcano, and beautiful rivers. You'll also have the opportunity to travel the Golden Circle featuring Thingvellir National Park, the Geysir Geothermal Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall. Moreover, the package includes a visit to ice caves, a snowmobile trek, a stop at the famous Blue Lagoon, and time in Reykjavik.
The cabin sleeps two on a custom king-sized bed. It also has a kitchen and bathroom. So, you are not roughing it. If you're visiting in the colder months, you'll also have sustainable heat as well as access to a private sauna and hot tub.
It all sounds great, but it's not the cheapest excursion you'll take. It runs $4,225 per person, and that does not include flights. (Though, there have been a lot of low-cost flights available recently through Play, a budget airline that recently started flying out of the US.) Fortunately for anyone planning a trip, Iceland has recently eased travel restrictions.
Nothing is ever guaranteed when you're hunting for the northern lights, but this has the potential to provide a memorable way to check the phenomenon off your bucket list.