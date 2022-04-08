Here's Why Your Wine Is Getting More Expensive

In today's edition of how inflation is ruining our budgets and sanity, wine prices are on the rise. With fuel costs up because of Russia's Ukraine invasion, so is glass production, which ultimately affects your wine bottles.

According to MarketWatch, shipping these heavy wine bottles requires a lot of fuel, but so does the energy-intensive process of making them. With oil prices up as much as 70%, glass suppliers and winemakers have also been forced to ramp up pricing.

"The cost of glass bottles in the US has risen by as much as 20 percent, according to some brand owners, although most operators have seen much more modest price increases," Global Strategist for the Beverages Division of Rabobank Stephen Rannekleiv was quoted in the financial company's second-quarter wine outlook, per Food & Wine. "However, we would not be surprised to see some glass suppliers implement additional price increases as the year progresses. Nor would we be surprised if the extent to which their input costs are increasing turns out to be structural rather than transitory."

Rannekleiv noted that European glass suppliers have been forced to charge an added fee to clients, subsequently doubling the cost of wine bottles.

The solution? A push toward lighter materials, which are easier to both ship and produce. Rabobank advises a "complete rethinking of packaging" might be necessary.

"Suffice to say here that while pricing actions will be necessary, wineries may also need to consider additional measures to help maintain margins and mitigate risks moving forward," Rannekleiv added.