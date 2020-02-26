These Are The Best Cities for Jobs in 2020

Hunting for a job sucks. It's boring. It's nerve-wracking. It's intensely time-consuming. Some studies from job-hunting sites can help a little, as you try to hone in on what's most important to you in a new job. You'll find ones that tell you where employees are happiest or where they make the most money. While most people aren't considering a move unless they land a dream job, there is something to be said for looking at the best cities to land a job.
Glassdoor, a jobs listings site, has put together a study to unveil the best cities for jobs in 2020. The factors considered for this year's list include job satisfaction ratings, the number of job openings, the median base salary in the city, and the median home value.
10. Detroit, Michigan
- Job Satisfaction Rating (out of 5): 3.3
- Job Openings: 71,137
- Median Base Salary: $55,126
- Median Home Value: $177,741
9. Cincinnati, Ohio
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 45,638
- Median Base Salary: $50,268
- Median Home Value: $183,297
8. Birmingham, Alabama
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
- Job Openings: 21,208
- Median Base Salary: $45,000
- Median Home Value: $153,702
7. Hartford, Connecticut
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 28,842
- Median Base Salary: $60,320
- Median Home Value: $234,426
6. St. Louis, Missouri
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 59,131
- Median Base Salary: $50,229
- Median Home Value: $176,719
5. Cleveland, Ohio
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 37,073
- Median Base Salary: $49,719
- Median Home Value: $156,590
4. Memphis, Tennessee
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 23,268
- Median Base Salary: $48,336
- Median Home Value: $150,648
3. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 45,331
- Median Base Salary: $50,268
- Median Home Value: $178,836
2. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.4
- Job Openings: 48,811
- Median Base Salary: $50,734
- Median Home Value: $157,367
1. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.5
- Job Openings: 52,412
- Median Base Salary: $55,252
- Median Home Value: $279,999
Glassdoor notes that Raleigh takes the top spot not just because the Carolina Hurricanes are absurdly fun to watch, but because of "its affordable cost of living, strong hiring opportunities, and high level of reported job satisfaction."
Moreover, it notes that a vast majority on the extended list are in the Midwest and the South, with a dearth of West Coast cities. Glassdoor says that cities like Pittsburgh and Austin are growing tech hubs with more affordable housing than other cities with similar tech sector opportunities like San Francisco and New York City. It was that high cost of living that kept major cities like Los Angeles from making an appearance.
So, pack your things. You're moving to Indiana. All you have to do now is remember if that makes you a Hoosier or a Buckeye.
