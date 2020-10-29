These Are the 20 Companies With the Best Work-Life Balance This Year

Maintaining a work-life balance is tricky, at best, under the best circumstances. We are not living through the best circumstances, with many people working from home, working odd hours, and becoming caretakers and teachers while working simultaneously.

Glassdoor, a job listing and employer review site, has built a list of the highest-rated companies for work-life balance during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when that balance feels intensely important and at-risk. That balance of work and life outside of the office is, according to Glassdoor, "closely tied to employee well-being and mental health." It notes that the percentage of employee reviews that talked about mental health rose 42% in July compared to just six months earlier.

Glassdoor pulled workplace reviews from March 1 to September 30 of this year to create a list of employers that are prioritizing the well-being of employees during a trying year. Millions of employee reviews went into the study, which looked at companies in both the US and the UK. (Check Glassdoor to see the UK results.)

Here are the top 20 employers in the US for work-life balance, according to Glassdoor. You'll see a little bit of overlap with other recent studies based on employee reviews, including the companies where employees are happiest and the companies that offer the best compensation. Each company's industry is noted in parenthesis next to its name.