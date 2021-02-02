These Are the Best Jobs in America This Year

A year of living through a pandemic has shifted our thinking about a lot of things. Work has been a minefield for workers, some of whom have faced employers putting their health secondary to profits and customers who aren't interested in the basic precautionary step of wearing a mask. Some workers have been labeled essential only to get pushback when they want a liveable hourly wage. And that's just the tip of the iceberg as far as labor obstacles over the last year.

It's been a chaotic year at work to understate the case by magnitudes. So, maybe you're thinking about that dream job you never pursued, or maybe you're ready for a change of scenery. Glassdoor's annual list of the best jobs in America is back, and maybe it can provide a little inspiration for the restless.

The site allows employees to rate their employers and jobs in addition to having job listings. To create this list, the site weighs three factors for each job title: earning potential (median annual base salary), overall job satisfaction rating, and the number of current job openings. So, if your dream job is to open your own bakery, that's awesome. But you aren't going to find "bakery owner" on this list because it's not going to be found on this list because it just won't qualify.

To even be considered for the list, Glassdoor needs 100 salary reports from employees and at least 100 job satisfaction ratings from site users. That title must also have at least 2,000 openings as of December 7, 2020. Also, the list excludes internships and C-suite jobs.