These Are the Best Companies to Work for in 2020

Anyone who has survived a stint with a terrible boss can tell you that having a job and workplace you like makes a massive difference in the quality of your day to day life. It’s emotionally draining to hate going to work every day. If you’re spending the day plotting how to fake sick or taking the stairs to avoid a boss, you might be interested in Glassdoor’s 12th annual list of the Best Places to Work.
There’s a whole lot to unpack in the list, which includes the top 100 large companies and the top 50 small companies. Glassdoor, a job listing site, compiles the list using employee ratings and reviews of companies they are or have worked for.
“People care deeply about where they work and a growing body of research shows companies with outstanding cultures not only have a clear competitive advantage to attract talent, but they also often lead their peers in terms of financial performance,” Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, said.
Some of the big insights the company gleaned from its findings included that tech companies have dropped down the list since last year. Google fell three spots to 11, Facebook dropped 16 slots to 23, and Apple fell 13 to 84. Nonetheless, tech companies remained the top industry in the list with 31 companies making the cut. The next closest industries were healthcare (nine companies) and retail (eight companies). Also, unsurprisingly, In-N-Out continues to have high employee satisfaction, per Glassdoor's findings.
Below you can see the top 10 large companies and top 10 small companies. The full list is available at the Glassdoor site.
Large Companies:
10. Southwest Airlines
9. VIPKid
8. Ultimate Software
7. Intuitive Surgical
6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
5. Sammons Financial Group
4. In-N-Out Burger
3. Docusign
2. Bain & Company
1. HubSpot
Small Companies:
10. ThoughtSpot
9. Seek Capital
8. SalesLoft
7. KnowBe4
6. Highspot
5. BambooHR
4. IGNW
3. 15Five
2. CrossCountry Consulting.
1. Life.Church
